Chick-fil-A Makes Military Meals More Memorable For Flower Mound Soldier in Iraq

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jessie Guajardo of Flower Mound, currently on a 7-month deployment with the Texas Army National Guard in Iraq, was recently talking with some fellow soldiers about the need to make their less-than-tasty Army issue chicken tenders more palatable.

Guidelive reports Lt. Guajardo began thinking of Chick-fil-A’s individually packaged sauces and sent a Facebook message to Chick-fil-A in Flower Mound and 2 weeks later, he received (2) full boxes of sauces from them!

Chick-fil-A Founders Square marketing directing Michele Hodapp said, “we did not hesitate to fulfill it and immediately sent cases of barbecue and Chick-fil-A sauce for the troops’ chicken tender Sundays. The opportunity to provide some sense of home to someone from our community and our troops is very rewarding.”

Lt. Guajardo said, “I would definitely say more people are gonna visit when they get back. People tend to remember all the good things when they are over here, and I’m sure they won’t forget when back in the States.”

