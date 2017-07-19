Dog Saves A Baby Deer From Drowning

July 19, 2017 4:55 AM By Jody Dean
Filed Under: Baby, Deer, Dog, drowning, Fawn, Saved, Storm

Over the weekend, Mark Freeley was walking his dog. Strolling next to New York’s Long Island Sound, Freeley’s dog Storm spotted something in the water and dove in.

“It” was a very young deer, about to drown.

But Storm managed to pull the fawn to shore, and started trying to revive it. Eventually the animal came to and ran back into the water, which required Freeley’s assistance the second time – but eventually the little guy was brought to shore. It’s now recovering at a wildlife sanctuary – and as you might imagine, the heart-melting video has blown up on-line.

More from Jody Dean
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live