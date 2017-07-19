Drug Dealer Reports Stolen Cocaine and Cash to Police

35-year-old David Blackmon of Ft. Walton Beach Florida recently noticed someone had stolen his stash and cash!

The Smoking Gun reports the drug dealer recently called 9-1-1 reporting someone has entered his vehicle, stole $50 cash… and a baggie containing “about one-quarter of a ounce of cocaine.”

Police were more than happy to assist him!

When officers arrived to the scene, Blackmon showed them where the items had been stolen from.

As officers looked inside Blackmon’s car, they noticed another bag of cocaine and a crack pipe… which tested positive for cocaine.

Yeah, Blackmon soon became angry that the investigation turned the way you probably guessed it did… into a narcotics case… and he was arrested of possession, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Blackmon’s rap sheet includes:

trespassing

domestic battery

resisting arrest

cocaine possession

grand theft

probation violation

child neglect (did a year in prison)

Blackmon is currently out on $4,000 bond and hopefully considering a new career.

“Florida: The Second Chance State”… make a mistake, and chances are Florida will give you another chance, then another, then another… then another… lol!