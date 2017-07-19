Family Wakes Up To Italian Sausages Raining On Their Home

Travis Adair were awakened Saturday morning to loud thuds coming from the roof of their Florida home. It wasn’t rain or a thunderstorm that woke the Adairs from their slumber, though. Would you believe that right above their house, it was raining meat?

Travis’ son Austin said, “We got up, found two packages of sausage on our side yard, and then we were like, ‘OK, well, we got to go on the roof and check and see if we find more of this stuff.” In total, 15 pounds of frozen Italian sausages were found scattered around their property.

They have no idea how the sausages ended up falling onto their roof, although the most popular, and probably most accurate, theory is they fell from a plane. Jennie Adair said, “I would love to know what really happened, because it’s just so, so odd.”

The family has taken pictures and sent them to the sausage company who are just as baffled on how the meats made their way to the roof.

Via Local 10