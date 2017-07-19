Man Threatens Employees With Gun After Taco Order Is Wrong

Lex Norman Deines felt a little hungry one Saturday evening, and like any smart person, decided upon tacos to satisfy his needs. However, it turns out Deines is a little sensitive about his food order, and became argumentative with the employees behind the counter.

Because Deines did not get the order he wanted, he threatened to go out to his car and retrieve a gun! Luckily police arrived on the scene before any serious damage could occur, and wouldn’t you know it, they sniffed a strong sense of alcohol emanating from Deines. When Deines noticed the police officers, he reportedly said, “Oh, it’s come to this.”

Many of the patrons echoed the sentiment of the employee who accused Deines of threatening them with a gun. Deines was placed under arrest, and is being charged with disorderly conduct and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

