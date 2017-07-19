NYC Judge Blocks Auction of Madonna’s Letter From Tupac Shakur and Other Items

A judge in NYC has ordered auction site Gotta Have Rock and Roll to halt the sale of a letter the late rapper Tupac Shakur wrote to Madonna and other items, according to TMZ.

Yesterday, Madonna filed an emergency court order in NYC to stop the auction claiming she was not aware the items in question were not in her possession and believes former friend and art consultant Darlene Lutz took them from her home.

The Jan. 15, 1995 letter in question from Tupac reveals why he broke up with Madonna.

Gotta Have Rock and Roll and Lutz’s rep told TMZ, “Madonna and her legal army have taken what we believe to be a completely baseless and meritless action to temporarily halt the sale of Ms. Lutz’s legal property. We believe that her intent is nothing more than to besmirch the good reputations of the auction house and Ms. Lutz. Madonna’s allegations will be vigorously challenged and refuted in a court of law in due course.”

Story developing…