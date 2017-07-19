Sammies Bar B-Q in Fort Worth Closes Its Doors After 70 Years

One day it was open, the next closed for good.

Sammie’s Bar B-Q has been operating in Fort Worth for over 7 decades, and now has suddenly closed for good.

The Bar B-Q stop opened in 1946 and had made it through some tough years. The current restaurant has been sitting at its East Belknap location since the original building was demolished in 1987. Before it was a dine-in restaurant it was just a drive- in Bar B-Q stop.

On Sunday morning the restaurant staff had been dismissed, not a warning or a sign on the door. Owner Bobby Platt told to WFAA on Monday, that The longtime barbecue stop is no longer operating. Platt wouldn’t go into details about the decision, only saying it was an “emotional” time. Are you going to miss Sammie’s?