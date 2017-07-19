These Mall ‘Husband Storage Pods’ Are Perfect For Shopping In Peace

Its a tale as old as time. You’re shopping, taking your time, having fun, while your significant other is hovering over you, arms crossed, letting the world know he is not having fun. So, now you can’t enjoy yourself. The whole situation is like pulling teeth.

Leave it to China to come up with the most genius stuff. They’ve installed these things called ‘husband storage pods’ in a number of Shanghai malls. These small glass pods have a comfy chair, TV, and retro 90’s video games. So, you can just drop your man off and shop in peace, while he gets to relax and watch TV. It is literally the best of both worlds. A true win win. Who ever came up with this is the smartest person alive, maybe ever.

The list goes:

Newton Einstein ‘husband pod’ inventor

Via BBC