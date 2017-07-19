Watch Mike Love, Mark McGrath and John Stamos In Their NEW Version of “Do It Again”

July 19, 2017 2:05 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Do It Again, john stamos, mark mcgrath, Mike Love, The Beach Boys

Here’s some refreshed retro, good-to-go!

Mike Love of The Beach Boys, 90s lead singer Mark McGrath of “Sugar Ray” and John Stamos were on The Beach Boys recent PBS special A Capital Fourth, in which they introduced this updated version of the classic Beach Boys song, “Do It Again.”

 

The video was filmed in the group’s hotel room, directed by John Stamos.

 

“Do It Again” was originally written by Mike Love and his cousin Brian Wilson.

 

Mike Love told Billboard, “”The whole song’s about getting together with old friends and sharing good times and talking about the old times.”

Love went on to say, “That fact that here we are decades later, recreating it with old friends, having a great time — it doesn’t get much more organic and perfect and fantastic than that”–“It’s been born again”–“I couldn’t be happier. We just had the greatest time and neatest time together doing this whole thing.”

Mike Love would like to re-record more classic Beach Boys songs.

Learn more about this new take on the Beach Boys classic, HERE!

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live