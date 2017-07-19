Watch Mike Love, Mark McGrath and John Stamos In Their NEW Version of “Do It Again”

Here’s some refreshed retro, good-to-go!

Mike Love of The Beach Boys, 90s lead singer Mark McGrath of “Sugar Ray” and John Stamos were on The Beach Boys recent PBS special A Capital Fourth, in which they introduced this updated version of the classic Beach Boys song, “Do It Again.”

The video was filmed in the group’s hotel room, directed by John Stamos.

“Do It Again” was originally written by Mike Love and his cousin Brian Wilson.

Mike Love told Billboard, “”The whole song’s about getting together with old friends and sharing good times and talking about the old times.”

Love went on to say, “That fact that here we are decades later, recreating it with old friends, having a great time — it doesn’t get much more organic and perfect and fantastic than that”–“It’s been born again”–“I couldn’t be happier. We just had the greatest time and neatest time together doing this whole thing.”

Mike Love would like to re-record more classic Beach Boys songs.

