If you recently bought a Texas lottery ticket at Kroger in Little Elm, you should check the number… like NOW!

CBS 11 reports a $7,000,000 jackpot number was sold there: 1-3-11-15-16-50

The cash value lump sump payout would be $4,891,713.84.

Yeah, I think the winner could afford a nice summer vacation.

So far, the winner has not come forward, and has 180 days to do so, following the drawing.