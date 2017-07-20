Beyoncé’s New Wax Figure Looks Nothing Like Her & Is White

Whomp, whomp. Another epic fail from the wax figure world. This time though, they’ve angered the beehive aka Bey’s biggest fans.
Madame Tussauds in New York just added Beyoncé to their lineup of wax figures. Unfortunately, the statue looks nothing like her, not to mention this figure is white.
Now I've been hearing about this damn #madametussauds wax figure of Beyonće. I honestly thought this was a joke. Since when did Beyonce ever look like a damn white woman, who spends her time driving her kids to soccer games? Bitch if I was Beyonce I wouldn't even show up and take a picture with this damn wax figure. This shit is pitiful! Y'all got her looking like Khloe bigbackass Kartrashian. This is unacceptable. The least y'all could of did was make her look less orange and give her a damn hip or something wtf. Or better yet use her damn VMA's look. Y'all tried it. It's back to the drawing board with this one. @madamtussauds #beyonce #beehive #beyoncé #beyoncetwins #beyoncewaxfigure #nickiminaj #nicki #barbs #rihanna #rihannanavy #navy #disrespectful
Now, just in case you’re wavering on the idea that this isn’t Beyoncé…here’s a pic of Bey next to her wax figure.
Sorry, but that is NOT Beyoncé.
According to TMZ, Madame Tussauds has addressed the skin color situation saying,
“Our talented team of sculptors takes every effort to ensure we accurately colour match all of our wax figures to the celebrity being depicted. Lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography may distort and misrepresent the colour of our wax figures.”
Ok, so yes it’s possible the lighting and flash could be a factor. But what about the fact that it looks more like Britney Spears or Khloe Kardashian rather than Bey????????