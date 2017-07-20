Cecil The Lion’s 6-Year-Old Son Xanda Killed By Professional Hunter

Two years ago, Cecil the Lion of Hwange National Park in Matabeleland North, Zimbabwe, was killed by trophy hunter dentist Walter Palmer, which caused fierce worldwide anger.

Now, TMZ reports Xanda, the 6-year-old son of Cecil the Lion, has been killed by professional hunter Richard Cook (he also killed Xanda’s brother). Still wearing an electronic collar, Xanda was found dead just outside the Hwange National Park.

The Hwange National Park released a statement, which includes, “We can’t believe that now, 2 years since Cecil was killed, that his oldest Cub #Xanda has met the same fate. When will the Lions of Hwange National Park be left to live out their years as wild born free lions should?”

When will the killing of lions… stop!? Such a majestic animal, the king of the jungle, senselessly taken down by a bullet.