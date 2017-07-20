Dallas Gets A New Police Chief, and She’s From Detroit

After a nationwide search to replace Chief David Brown, Ulysha Renee Hall will be the first woman to serve as police chief in the city of Dallas.

Pleased to welcome our new @DallasPD Chief of Police U. Renee Hall. She will be the first female police chief in @CityOfDallas history. pic.twitter.com/n0qc9L3b6Y — Mayor Mike Rawlings (@Mike_Rawlings) July 19, 2017

“I am honored to be chosen to lead the Dallas Police Department at this critical time in its history,” Hall said in a statement. “I look forward to building on the successes of the past, preserving community trust and ensuring the safety of our officers and the entire Dallas community.”

Hall’s strengths include the establishment of a neighborhood policing program in Detroit which strengthened the relationship between minority communities and officers and helped contribute to a 40-year low in homicides.

At the age of only six months, Hall’s police officer father was killed in the line of duty. The case remains unsolved.

Hall said she wants to make the Dallas police force “just like family.”

There were eight finalists to replace former Chief Brown.

Congratulations and all the best to Chief Hall!