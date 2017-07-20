Mice Found In Dallas’ West End Chipotle, 2 Alive & 1 Dead

July 20, 2017 5:52 AM
Filed Under: Chipotle, Dallas, Food, Mice, Mouse, Restaurant, West End

It’s the video that’s gone viral this week, from the Chipotle in Dallas’ historic West End. It was shot by a customer and posted to Eater.com, and clearly shows two live mice in the restaurant, and a dead third one. Or maybe it had just passed out from all the excitement.

At any rate, Chipotle – which has had its share of poor headlines in the last year – immediately put out a statement saying the mice got in through a gap in the building’s exterior.

The restaurant in question has received high grades from health inspectors – but by Wednesday afternoon the video had already attracted hundreds of thousands of views.

