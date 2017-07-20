Mice Found In Dallas’ West End Chipotle, 2 Alive & 1 Dead

It’s the video that’s gone viral this week, from the Chipotle in Dallas’ historic West End. It was shot by a customer and posted to Eater.com, and clearly shows two live mice in the restaurant, and a dead third one. Or maybe it had just passed out from all the excitement.

My friend @BahadirKoseli took this video at lunch today at Chipotle in Dallas (West End) @ChipotleTweets literally explain this please 🤢 pic.twitter.com/hbHHObpC45 — Becca Winn (@beccawinning) July 18, 2017

At any rate, Chipotle – which has had its share of poor headlines in the last year – immediately put out a statement saying the mice got in through a gap in the building’s exterior.

The restaurant in question has received high grades from health inspectors – but by Wednesday afternoon the video had already attracted hundreds of thousands of views.