Confirmed!

Yes, it’s true. Paige Davis is headed back to Trading Spaces. The host confirmed the news via Twitter, saying…

I'm ecstatic that @TLC announced that I’ll be hosting #TradingSpaces! Watch this video & learn about the new season: https://t.co/KUdxZx1kPh — Paige Davis (@RealPaigeDavis) July 19, 2017

According to Entertainment Weekly, when Davis first heard about the reboot, she volunteered to help out in any way, either hosting again or just to answer questions etc. However, not too long after that, TLC offered her the job. She also told EW,

“It really does not suck to be me today.”

Yay! We can’t wait to have Paige back on Trading Spaces.