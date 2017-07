CBS DFW is reporting that the Parole Board in Nevada voted Thursday to grant O.J. Simpson his freedom.

According to the the report the 70-year-old will be paroled after spending nearly nine years of a thirty three year sentence in prison after a Las Vegas hotel room heist.

‘I’ve done my time,” Simpson said. “I’ve done it as well and respectfully as I think anybody can.”

The vote will allow Simpson to be released as early at October 1st.

