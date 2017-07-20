Porn Traffic Drops During Game of Thrones Premiere

What does this say about Game of Thrones fans?

The season premiere of Game of Thrones was one of the biggest television events we’ve seen in a while. According to HBO, more than 16 million people tuned in.

Thanks to all that interest in these compelling characters who could die at any time, porn traffic decreased.

PornHub.com reported that their site’s traffic was down nearly 5% during the Game of Thrones premiere. It may not sound like much, but number crunchers report otherwise.

Sunday night is the most popular times for people to visit PornHub. Or it WAS until Game of Thrones returned!