REPORT: Chester Bennington Of Linkin Park Found Dead In Apparent Suicide

TMZ is reporting that Chester Bennington of Linkin Park was found dead in an apparent suicide.

According to the report, L.A. County officials told TMZ that the singer hung himself at his home in Palos Verdes Estates. He was discovered Thursday morning.

Billboard is reporting that Benninngton has struggled with Drugs and Alcohol additions in the past, and that his bands most recent album, ‘One More Light’, had reached the top of the Billboard 200 earlier this year.

He is survived by his wife and six children. He was 41 years old.

Linkin Park is supposed to play Starplex Pavillion on August 25th. No word yet on if that show is cancelled.