Senator John McCain Has Brain Cancer

Last Friday, July 14th, John McCain went into the hospital to have a blood clot removed from above his left eye. Sadly, while McCain was under the knife, doctors discovered a brain tumor…a glioblastoma.

McCain’s PR has already released a statement saying,

“Scanning done since the procedure (a minimally invasive craniotomy with an eyebrow incision) shows that the tissue of concern was completely resected by imaging criteria. The Senator and his family are reviewing further treatment options with his Mayo Clinic care team. Treatment options may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.”

According the the statement McCain is recovering nicely after the surgery. His overall health is great. And he’s grateful for the outpouring love and support he has already received. Not to mention, he took a moment to thank his doctors. The statement also said,

“Senator McCain appreciates the outpouring of support he has received over the last few days. He is in good spirits as he continues to recover at home with his family in Arizona. He is grateful to the doctors and staff at Mayo Clinic for their outstanding care, and is confident that any future treatment will be effective. Further consultations with Senator McCain’s Mayo Clinic care team will indicate when he will return to the United States Senate.”

Politics aside, several former Presdients have already shown their support for McCain. Former President Obama was one of the first to show love and support for McCain saying,

John McCain is an American hero & one of the bravest fighters I've ever known. Cancer doesn't know what it's up against. Give it hell, John. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 20, 2017

Former President Clinton also weighed in,

As he’s shown his entire life, don’t bet against John McCain. Best wishes to him for a swift recovery. — Bill Clinton (@billclinton) July 20, 2017

Vice President Pence also threw in his support.

Karen & I are praying for @SenJohnMcCain. Cancer picked on the wrong guy. John McCain is a fighter & he'll win this fight too. God bless! — Vice President Pence (@VP) July 20, 2017

President Trump sent his thoughts and prayers too.

Melania and I send our thoughts and prayers to Senator McCain, Cindy, and their entire family. Get well soon. https://t.co/fONWVlmYyz — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2017

Of course, Hillary Clinton showed her support as well.

John McCain is as tough as they come. Thinking of John, Cindy, their wonderful children, & their whole family tonight. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 20, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers are also John as well as his family. If anyone can beat cancer, it’s you!