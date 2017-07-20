The T-Rex Was Slower Than the Average Human

I’m sure the T-Rex would appreciate how they’re portrayed in modern films. Big, strong, and faster than Usain Bolt. But such is not reality.

British researchers now say the T-rex couldn’t actually run and was slower than the average human.

Not quite Jurassic Park: Scientists reveal how the mighty T. rex really moved

The scientists put together a computer model of the seven-ton dinosaur and calculated that this supposedly fierce monster could not have run around without shattering a leg bone.

This study finds the 20 foot tall dinosaur would jaunt at about 12mph – 3mph slower than you and me and less than half the speed of Bolt’s gold medal best of just under 28 mph.

Hope they get this right when Jurassic Park is eventually remade!