Today Is $1 Day At The Dallas Zoo!

July 20, 2017 12:00 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Dallas Zoo Dollar Day, Dollar Day, The Dallas Zoo

CBS 11 reports the Dallas Zoo’s annual “Dollar Day” is their way of giving back to the community that supports them year-round, according to Dallas Zoo VP for guest experiences, Sean Greene.

Due to the current heat advisory, the Dallas Zoo will have cooling stations around the park.

 

Greene predicts the Zoo’s newest editions to be hot attractions, “They can see baby animals like Ajabu the elephant, Bahati — our first lion cub born in 43 years and we do have a new giraffe as well, named Tsavo .”

Today’s Dollar Day at the Dallas Zoo includes $1.00 admission, snacks and $5 giraffe feedings.

 

