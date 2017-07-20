Who Knew Competitive Tag Was A Thing?

Tag, you’re it.

So apparently competitive tag is a real sport. Not only that, but they have a full blown annual championship.

World Chase Tag is the name of the group. Their motto?

“We’re here to promote and celebrate the most played and universal sport in the world – Chase Tag.”

Can we just say this version of tag isn’t even close to the tag we remember from childhood. As a kid, you just run around in circles until you get caught. This game is on a whole other level. It looks like it involves a combination of parkour and an obstacle course while you play tag.

Crazy!