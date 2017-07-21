Adult Easter Egg In The Movie Cars: The Truck Stop Advertises “Convertible Waitresses”

Cartoons were originally made so that both children and adults could enjoy them. Somewhere within a hilarious Bugs Bunny cartoon was more adult content, often political.

While I wouldn’t say Disney / Pixar drops political statements within their films, they are really good at making their movies enjoyable for adults. Not to mention, they do a really great job of dropping in fun Easter eggs! Even a few eggs for the adults.

Thanks to Redditor chefbda for pointing this little nugget of gold out! In the movie Cars, there is a scene where a minivan is driving passed Mack. In the scene you see a Truck Stop, specifically the Top Down Truck Stop. Here’s the scene we’re talking about…

Odds are you probably missed the Easter egg. If you look closely, you can see under the main sign, “Convertible Waitresses.”

OMG! It’s a topless joint!!!!!!! That is hilarious!