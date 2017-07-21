Bestherbs Coffee In Grand Prairie Recalls New Of Kopi Jantan Tradisional Herbs Coffee Due To A Viagra-Like Ingredient

The best part of waking up…yeah, you get it.

Bestherbs Coffee in Grand Prairie is participating in a voluntary recall of one of their instant coffees after a Viagra-like ingredient was found in it. According to Time Magazine, the FDA found traces of desmethyl carbodenafil, which is similar to the main ingredient that treats erectile dysfunction.

While we aren’t actually sure if drinking this coffee will give you Viagra-like results, the real concern is how it may interact with other medications, specifically those containing nitrates. In particular, men with diabetes, high blood pressure or cholesterol, or those who have heart disease are at more of a risk than anyone else.

So, if you’ve purchased New of Kopi Jantan Tradisional Herbs Coffee anytime between June of 2014 and June of 2016, you can return the product to Bestherbs for a full refund.