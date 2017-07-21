Justin Bieber Has Been Banned From China Due To “Bad Behavior”

It was only a matter of time before China banned Justin Bieber. He joins the ranks of Brad Pitt, Big Bang Theory, Facebook, time travel, and Google.

So why can’t our beloved Biebs hang out in China? Well, apparently, it has something to do with his behavior. The Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture released a statement saying,

“Justin Bieber is a gifted singer, but he is also a controversial young foreign singer. As far as we are concerned, he has engaged in a series of bad behaviours, both in his social life and during a previous performance in China, which caused discontent among the public.”

There is some good news though. It looks like this isn’t a permanent ban. If Biebs cleans up his act, China may lift the ban.