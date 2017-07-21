Man Eats 12.5 Pounds Of Fried Rice In 25 Minutes

July 21, 2017 5:44 AM By Rebekah Black

Remember Matt Stonie, the guy who ate 255 Peeps in 5 minutes to break the world record? Well, he’s back at it. Doing what he does best…eating an insane amount of food in a short time.

This week he tackles 12.5 pounds of fried rice! No joke, this bowl is a little over 9,000 calories! Plus, he plans on scarfing it down in 25 minutes! To make matters worse, he’s drinking a lot of water to help him get it all down faster. Just imagine that kind of expansion.

Thankfully, Stonie speeds up the eating process so we don’t have to listen to the gross sounds of swallowing rice. However we do have to give props since he ate the entire bowl!

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live