Mom Leaves Hilarious Instructions For Sons On How To Pee

Raising boys is no easy feat. As all new moms come to find out, young boys tend to pee…everywhere. Aiming really isn’t a young boy’s strongest suit, and parenting vlogger Kristina Kuzmic found this out the hard way.

In order to combat her boy’s willingness to just let fly all over the bathroom, she decided to post some helpful instructions for her kids. Her post has gone MASSIVELY viral, with more than 88,000 likes and nearly 164,000 shares.

She captioned the post: “Sometimes I write my kids love notes.”

This isn’t Kristina’s only family battle with proper bathroom etiquette. Her video “Toilet Trauma” has been viewed nearly 5 million times, and details the struggles we all can relate to!

Via Us Weekly