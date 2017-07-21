New Court Documents Detail Johnny Depp’s Extravagant Spending

Things are getting ugly.

Since January, Johnny Depp has been in a legal battle with The Mandel Company: who used to handle his money. Depp says the company caused him to go into debt…the company is saying the actor was spending money at the tune of $2 million a month.

Recent court documents detail what some of Depp’s extravagant expenses were.

Read it and gasp:

$7,000: Keeping Up With the Kardashians couch for his young daughter.

$17,000: Prada luggage and handbags.

$500,000: rental fees for the storage warehouses that hold his Hollywood collectibles.

$7,000: allegedly charged to his CNB Visa card (which The Mandel Company said would ultimately bankrupt him) for Tom Ford suits.

Additionally, there was reportedly a lot of money spent on his $1 million wedding to Amber Heard on a private island in the Bahamas: including allowing his employees to charge $123,000 in expenses…and $9,500 for “safari” thatch hut material.

The kicker: it’s said that only about a dozen people showed for the wedding!

Source: Fox News Entertainment