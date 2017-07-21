Salvation Army Providing Cooling Stations Across North Texas

The Salvation Army has opened cooling stations for outside workers, senior citizens, homeless or anyone needing rest from the smoldering heat, at the following locations.

Cedar Crest (East Oak Cliff)

1007 Hutchins Road

Dallas, TX 75203

Denton

1508 East McKinney Street

Denton, TX 76201

Irving

250 East Grauwyler Road

Irving, TX 75061

McKinney

600 Wilson Creek Pkwy

McKinney, TX 75069

Arlington

712 W. Abram Street

Arlington, TX 76013

Oak Cliff

1617 W. Jefferson Blvd

Dallas, TX 75208

Garland

451 W. Ave D

Garland, TX 75040

Lewisville

207 Elm Street

Lewisville, TX 75067

Plano

3528 E. 14th Street

Plano, TX 75074

Northside Corps (N. Fort Worth)

3023 NW 24th St

Fort Worth, TX 7610

The Salvation Army, Ellis County

620 Farley St.

Waxahachie, TX 75165

CBS 11 also reports each station will have bottled water and A/C.

Dallas’s largest Cooling Station is at the Salvation Army shelter on Harry Hines. Ft. Worth has a big location on Lancaster Ave.

The main cooling stations are open 7-days-per-week, 9am-8pm.

Cooling Stations are also at 11 Salvation Army community centers, weekdays 9am-5pm.