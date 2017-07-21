Stevie Wonder Secretly Marries!

In an effort to keep his 3 marriage private, Vintage Vinyl News reports Stevie Wonder had all guests sign a confidentiality agreement before his secret wedding last Saturday to Tomeeka Bracy.

Not only did guests have to sign, but family members too!

The confidentiality agreement came with a $1 million penalty should they divulge any details to the media.

Music-News.com reports what is known is that around 160 guests were in attendance, including John Legend, music artist/producer Babyface, Pharrell Williams, plus R&B star Usher.

Stevie serenaded his new wife, whom he has been with for 5 years, and has 2 children with.

Best wishes to Stevie and Tomeeka!