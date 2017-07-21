Stevie Wonder Secretly Marries!

July 21, 2017 2:20 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Babyface, John Legend, pharrell williams, stevie wonder, Stevie Wonder Marries, Tomeeka Bracy, Usher, Weddings
Stevie Wonder (R) and Tomeeka Robyn Bracy attend The Dinner For Equality co-hosted by Patricia Arquette and Marc Benioff on February 25, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Mike Windle/Getty Images for Weinstein Carnegie Philanthropic Group)

In an effort to keep his 3 marriage private, Vintage Vinyl News reports Stevie Wonder had all guests sign a confidentiality agreement before his secret wedding last Saturday to Tomeeka Bracy.

Not only did guests have to sign, but family members too!

The confidentiality agreement came with a $1 million penalty should they divulge any details to the media.

Music-News.com reports what is known is that around 160 guests were in attendance, including John Legend, music artist/producer Babyface, Pharrell Williams, plus R&B star Usher.

Stevie serenaded his new wife, whom he has been with for 5 years, and has 2 children with.

Best wishes to Stevie and Tomeeka!

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live