See Details On Disney’s Upcoming Major New Attractions!

July 21, 2017 2:00 PM By Blake Powers
If you’re as big of a fan of Disney as I am, “The Disney Experience” is slated for major entertaining changes, as reported by CBS 11.

Box-office blockbusters including Guardians Of The Galaxy will be strong influences in future years.

 

Last Saturday, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Chairman Bob Chapek provided a sneak-peak at the D23 fan expo in Anaheim CA, with the majority of upgrades expected for completion by Disney World’s 50th Anniversary in 2021.

Disney World Orlando will have a Star Wars themed resort, a Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land expansion, plus Star Tours.  Chapek  says it will be Disney’s most experiential park concept to date, a “100% immersive” experience in which guests can dress in proper  attire and become citizens of the Star Wars galaxy.

  • Epcot (Disney’s 2nd oldest park) will include a Guardians Of The Galaxy ride in “Future World” (replacing the Universe of Energy attraction, closing this summer), and Shanghai Disneyland’s TRON Lightcycle Power Run will have a 2nd home in the Magic Kingdom.
  • Pixar Pier” will replace Paradise Pier at “Disney California Adventure” and is expected to premier for a limited-run Pixar Fest, next year.
  • Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway” will replace The Great Movie Ride at Hollywood Studios (it closes this summer). No opening date yet.
  • Disney Cruise Line – last year, 2 upcoming ships were announced, a third is in the works, and a 7th ship will be added. All 3 are expected to be slightly larger than their current ships, and set for completion in 2023.
  • Disneyland Paris is remodeling it’s Disney’s Hotel New York to a Tony Stark/super hero friends theme, called “Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art Of Marvel.”

Wow! That’s a LOT to look forward to! I will let you know more as soon as I do!

For a more detailed look from Disney, click HERE!

 

 

