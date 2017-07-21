Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: July 21-23

Blake Powers – (9) Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW!

Friday

Texas Motor Speedway Friday Night Drag Racing – their website notes, “Friday Night Drags is heads up, street style drag racing. Racing is held on the one-eighth-mile pit road and the events are open to any automobile and any driver. Gates open nightly at 6:00 p.m. Drag Racing or Hills Air Support Show-N-Shine entry fee is $20. Spectator entry is $10 per adult and $5 per child at gate 6. Parking is free outside gate 6 in the PSL lot or $20 for infield parking. BYOC – bring your own cooler, just remember no glass!”

Saturday

National Day of The American Cowboy at Ft. Worth’s Stockyards Station – according to their website, “Saddle up for the Fort Worth Stockyards National Day of The American Cowboy! Don’t miss out on a day dedicated to the cowboy and lots of fun! Parade starts at 11:30 am, immediately following the Fort Worth Herd Cattle Drive.

Don Henley’s 70th Birthday Celebration Concert at American Airlines Center

NOW- Sunday

DFW Summer Boat Expo at Dallas Market Hall – per their website, “Many people think of horses when they think of Texas. But with so many lakes in the region, residents in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are more likely to own boats. Just look to the 2013 DFW Boat Expo coming to Dallas Market Hall July 18-21, 2013. The boat show is the largest event of its kind ever staged at Market Hall.”

Fridays – Sept. 1

Grapevine Texas Summer Blast 2017 – Friday Night Fireworks – their website notes, “Celebrate the end of Summerblast with the spectacular fireworks show over Lake Grapevine. You bring your family and we’ll bring the fun! Be sure and download the special music to go along with this year’s show.Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Lake Grapevine

Cost: Free

Saturdays – Aug. 26

Sunday

Earth, Wind & Fire with special guests “Chic” at American Airlines Center

Sundays – Sept. 3

