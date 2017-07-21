Woman Documents “Nightmare Airplane Passenger” After She Rests Her Feet On The Armrest

July 21, 2017 10:58 AM By Jenny Q
Filed Under: Airplane, Feet, Flight, funny, jessie char, NIghtmare, Relaxing, Social Media, Traveler, twitter
(Photo by ED JONES/AFP/Getty Images)

Jessie Char was traveling on a flight from when she came face to face…or rather face to feet with every plane traveler’s worst nightmare.

As she was settling in, the two seats next to her were totally empty.  Nice!  Every passenger’s dream!

And then the woman behind her decided to get comfortable for the trip.

Char explained in an interview, “I had to put my phone away when we took off and couldn’t update until I landed.  But just a few minutes after takeoff is when the feet emerged.”  Yes, every plane passenger’s worst fear and biggest irritation: the feet from the person behind you invading your arm rest space.

Everyone has had to deal with this at some point, right?  She continued in her interview, “I was going to tell a flight attendant, but then I was like let this one fly and post it on the Internet.  I just hope this dissuades people from doing it in the future.  But if one should find themself in a situation like this in the future, Char does have some advice: “I tried not to breathe super heavily while they were present.”

Via People

More from Jenny Q
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live