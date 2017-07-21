Would Rachel Lindsay Appear On “Real Housewives Of Dallas?” Bachelorette Says “Never Say Never”

Rachel Lindsay is currently making waves on the current season of The Bachelorette, and it’s never too early to start thinking about the next venture, right?

While sitting with E! News’ Zuri Hall, Lindsay revealed that she is a HUGE fan of the Real Housewives franchise, and with the recent addition of a cast in Dallas, could Lindsay make the transition from roses to stars?

Lindsay tells Hall, unfortunately, “No! I said I would never do reality TV, yet here I am. But I kind of don’t want my personal life to be out there so much. Housewives is a little different. You’ll know where I live, you’ll know what I drive, who I hang out with. I like to keep that secret.”

Lindsay said she’d never do reality tv before, and now she’s on the most famous reality show of all time. She did reveal one show she would consider appearing on post-Bachelorette. “I don’t know about Dancing With the Stars. I do love to dance. I’m a never say never-type person, so we’ll see!”

Via E!