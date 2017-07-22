“Home Alone” Star John Heard Has Passed

July 22, 2017 9:03 AM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Big, Gladiator, Home Alone, John Heard, Stanford Medical Center, The Sopranos
Actor John Heard arrives at Fathom Events Presents The Premiere Of The Asylum And Syfy's 'Sharknado' at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on August 2, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

John Heard, star of Home Alone, who also had roles in Big, Beaches, Gladiator, Pelican Brief, plus TV roles in Sharknado, The Sopranos (nominated for and Emmy Award for his work on the series), and Miami Vice, just to name a few, had “minor back surgery” Wednesday at Stanford Medical Center, and was staying at a hotel in Palo Alto, CA while recovering, according to TMZ.

The 72-year-old Heard was found dead yesterday by the hotel maid service, according to family sources.

Police were called to the hotel for a medical emergency, but Heard was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner is currently investigating. Cause of death is unknown.

John had been married to Margot Kidder, Sharon Heard (children Max and Annika Heard), and Lana Pritchard, and is survived by another child, John Matthew Heard III (from former gf Melissa Leo).

Another great talent, lost. Sincerest condolences to John’s family and friends.

R.I.P, John.

 

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live