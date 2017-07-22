“Home Alone” Star John Heard Has Passed

John Heard, star of Home Alone, who also had roles in Big, Beaches, Gladiator, Pelican Brief, plus TV roles in Sharknado, The Sopranos (nominated for and Emmy Award for his work on the series), and Miami Vice, just to name a few, had “minor back surgery” Wednesday at Stanford Medical Center, and was staying at a hotel in Palo Alto, CA while recovering, according to TMZ.

The 72-year-old Heard was found dead yesterday by the hotel maid service, according to family sources.

Police were called to the hotel for a medical emergency, but Heard was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner is currently investigating. Cause of death is unknown.

John had been married to Margot Kidder, Sharon Heard (children Max and Annika Heard), and Lana Pritchard, and is survived by another child, John Matthew Heard III (from former gf Melissa Leo).

Another great talent, lost. Sincerest condolences to John’s family and friends.

R.I.P, John.