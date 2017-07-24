Watch This Police Officer Talk A Man Into Living Versus Dying

Last month, a knife-wielding man entered a police station in Thailand, holding a knife to his own neck, as reported by CNN.

Fortunately for the man, the officer he came into contact with, was Senior Sgt. Major Anirut Malee.

The distraught man needed the kind words and empathy of Sgt. Major Malee.

Sgt. Major Malee managed to completely turn what could have been a life ending moment, into a life saving one.

I cried watching this video. You may very well do the same.

Sometimes all we need is someone to talk with you, who will truly listen.

Blessings to Sgt. Major Malee and the man whom he helped.