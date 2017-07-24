BUSH Recalls Brown Sugar Hickory, Country Style and Original Baked Beans

Bush Brothers & Company are voluntarily recalling specific lots of “28 ounce cans of BUSH’S® Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans, Country Style Baked Beans and Original Baked Beans due to potentially defective side seams on the cans”, according to CBS 11.

An issue has was found during an internal company quality check and the problem is with “one of our can suppliers”, according to BUSH.

Click HERE to learn the products affected.

Now, for a classic comedic moment, about beans, courtesy of the movie, Blazing Saddles!

Would you like more beans? LOL!