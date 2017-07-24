BUSH Recalls Brown Sugar Hickory, Country Style and Original Baked Beans

July 24, 2017 1:10 PM By Blake Powers
Photo: Andre Pichette/AFP/Getty Images)

Bush Brothers & Company are voluntarily recalling specific lots of “28 ounce cans of BUSH’S® Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans, Country Style Baked Beans and Original Baked Beans due to potentially defective side seams on the cans”, according to CBS 11.

An issue has was found during an internal company quality check and the problem is with “one of our can suppliers”, according to BUSH.

Photo provided by Bush’s Beans

Click HERE to learn the products affected.

