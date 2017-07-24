Chester Bennington & Chris Cornell Were NOT Murdered For Exposing A Pedophile Ring

Over the weekend, you may have seen a story circulating on social media claiming that the lead singer of Linkin Park did not commit suicide, but instead was murdered.As much as we would like to believe it, that story is completely false.

According to an article posted by YourNewsWire.com, Chester Bennington and Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell were getting ready to expose a pedophile ring in the entertainment industry before they were both murdered. Both of their “murders” were simply rearranged to look like suicides. You can read the full fake article HERE.

As we mentioned, this murder story is completely fake. Snopes has already done the research and blown the whole story wide open. For starters, YourNewsWire isn’t a very credible source. The site doesn’t mention any detectives by name. And their “lead investigator” isn’t in law enforcement and writes a blog for a metal website. You can read more on that HERE.

There you have it. There was no foul play in either of the singer’s deaths.