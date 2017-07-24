Don Henley’s 70th B’day Celebration Concert Gives Fans A Memorable Musical Moment In Time

Don Henley’s Saturday night 70th b’day celebration concert at American Airlines was filled with music, love and even a local taste of bbq!

As previously announced, Don’s special day/night included guests The Eagles members Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmidt, plus long-time friends and musical collaborators Stevie Nicks and Patty Smyth.

Don Henley 70th birthday bash set list – Dallas – July 22nd, 2017 :

Big D – Jo Stafford cover sung by his backup singers Seven Bridges Road Dirty Laundry Sunset Grill That Old Flame Witchy Woman When I Stop Dreaming Talking to the Moon One of These Nights I Can’t Tell You Why – w/Timothy B. Schmit The End of the Innocence The Last Resort Sometimes Love Just Ain’t Enough – w/Patty Smyth The Heart of the Matter Everybody Wants to Rule the World – Tears for Fears cover

16. Leather and Lace – w/Stevie Nicks

17. The Boys of Summer – w/Stevie Nicks on tambourine

Encore :

Rocky Mountain Way – Joe Walsh & Timothy B. Schmit / Henley was not on stage Life in the Fast Lane – w/Walsh & Schmit Hotel California – w/Walsh & Schmit Wasted Time – dedicated to Glenn Frey Desperado – dedicated to Glenn Frey All She Wants to Do Is Dance – w/Stevie Nicks on tambourine Birthday – w/Nicks, Walsh, Schmit and Smyth

Don surprisingly gave a plug to local bbq restaurant “Pecan Lodge” for their catering, saying it was the best in the state!

This coming Saturday night, Don and The Eagles will play at Classic East in NYC, and just announced Classic Northwest in Seattle, Sept. 30th.

Here’s to many more years of life, love and music, for Don Henley. Cheers!