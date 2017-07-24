Don Henley’s 70th B’day Celebration Concert Gives Fans A Memorable Musical Moment In Time

Don Henley (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for T.J. Martell)

Don Henley’s Saturday night 70th b’day celebration concert at American Airlines was filled with music, love and even a local taste of bbq!

As previously announced, Don’s special day/night included guests The Eagles members Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmidt, plus long-time friends and musical collaborators Stevie Nicks and Patty Smyth.

Don Henley 70th birthday bash set list – Dallas – July 22nd, 2017:

  1. Big D – Jo Stafford cover sung by his backup singers
  2. Seven Bridges Road
  3. Dirty Laundry
  4. Sunset Grill
  5. That Old Flame
  6. Witchy Woman
  7. When I Stop Dreaming
  8. Talking to the Moon
  9. One of These Nights
  10. I Can’t Tell You Why – w/Timothy B. Schmit
  11. The End of the Innocence
  12. The Last Resort
  13. Sometimes Love Just Ain’t Enough – w/Patty Smyth
  14. The Heart of the Matter
  15. Everybody Wants to Rule the World – Tears for Fears cover

16. Leather and Lace – w/Stevie Nicks

17. The Boys of Summer – w/Stevie Nicks on tambourine

Encore:

  1. Rocky Mountain Way – Joe Walsh & Timothy B. Schmit / Henley was not on stage
  2. Life in the Fast Lane – w/Walsh & Schmit
  3. Hotel California – w/Walsh & Schmit
  4. Wasted Time – dedicated to Glenn Frey
  5. Desperado – dedicated to Glenn Frey
  6. All She Wants to Do Is Dance – w/Stevie Nicks on tambourine
  7. Birthday – w/Nicks, Walsh, Schmit and Smyth

Don surprisingly gave a plug to local bbq restaurant “Pecan Lodge” for their catering, saying it was the best in the state!

This coming Saturday night, Don and The Eagles will play at Classic East in NYC, and just announced Classic Northwest in Seattle, Sept. 30th.

Here’s to many more years of life, love and music, for Don Henley. Cheers!

 

