Jordan Spieth Wins The British Open, Celebrates By Hitting His Caddy In “The Business”

July 24, 2017 6:54 AM By Rebekah Black
(Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Congrats to Jordan Spieth after an epic win at the British Open.

Sunday wasn’t just a win for the Dallasite. Spieth also joined Jack Nicklaus as the only player to win three major tournaments by the age of twenty-three.

SPIETHMODE ACTIVATED. Jordan Spieth joins Jack Nicklaus as only player to win 3 different majors by age 23. #HookEm

A post shared by Longhorn Network (@longhornnetwork) on

Never gets old.

A post shared by Longhorn Network (@longhornnetwork) on

The man played some amazing golf. There’s no doubt this guy is going to be huge.

However, we do have to point out one epic moment from yesterday. Just before the trophy presentation, Spieth and his caddy are hanging out in the green room. As Spieth starts to walk out, he passes by his caddy, Michael Geller, and nails him right in huevos rancheros! And with a water bottle no less.

Hahahahahahahaha! Boy will always be boys!

