Justin Bieber Cancels Tour

July 24, 2017 2:37 PM
Filed Under: Canceled, Justin Bieber, Tour
Justin Bieber performs poolside at Fontainebleau Miami Beachs New Years Eve Celebration at Fontainebleau Miami Beach on December 31, 2016 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

Justin Bieber is canceling the remaining dates on his ‘Purpose’ tour, including his upoming July 29th show at AT&T Stadium.

Variety is reporting that the decision was made after careful consideration by the Artist.

The tour was about to head to Asia and had a few additional U.S. tour dates.

At this time it is unknown why Bieber made the decision to cancel the last 15 dates of his tour. According to the report he is unavailable for comment.

According to Concert Industry Trade, the first leg of Bieber’s 2017 tour brought in $93.2 million, and he will likely face penalties  for the U.S. Dates.

According to a TMZ report, say the cancellation was due to “unforeseen circumstances.”  And confirm that tickets will be refunded.

