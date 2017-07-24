Little Leaguer Born With One Hand Gets His First Home Run

Keenan Briggs hit his first over-the-fence home run this summer. That’s a big deal for Keenan – not just because he always wanted to do it, but because he’d already told his parents he wasn’t sure he ever would.

That’s because 11-year-old Keenan was born without most of his left arm.

He hasn’t let it stop him from becoming a really good athlete in several sports, but hitting one over the fence and out? Even Keenan wasn’t sure that would ever happen.

Then, a couple of weeks ago, it did. A 2-run blast, which eventually helped his team win the championship in Keenan’s home state of Kentucky.