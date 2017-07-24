Little Leaguer Born With One Hand Gets His First Home Run

July 24, 2017 5:07 AM By Jody Dean
Filed Under: Baseball, boirth, Home Run, Little League, one hand, Player
(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Keenan Briggs hit his first over-the-fence home run this summer. That’s a big deal for Keenan – not just because he always wanted to do it, but because he’d already told his parents he wasn’t sure he ever would.

That’s because 11-year-old Keenan was born without most of his left arm.

He hasn’t let it stop him from becoming a really good athlete in several sports, but hitting one over the fence and out? Even Keenan wasn’t sure that would ever happen.

Then, a couple of weeks ago, it did. A 2-run blast, which eventually helped his team win the championship in Keenan’s home state of Kentucky.

More from Jody Dean
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live