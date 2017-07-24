Michael Phelps Is Hoping For A Shark Race Rematch Next Year

July 24, 2017 5:26 AM By Rebekah Black
(Photo by Don Feria/Getty Images)

While everyone else was watching Game of Thrones, Sunday night marked the 29th year for Shark Week! And the best way to kick things off? Put Olympian Michael Phelps in the water to race a shark.

With a total of 28 Olympic medals, 23 of those medals being gold, Phelps hit the water to race a great white shark.

If you’re thinking how does this whole race work? Does Phelps actually get into the water next to a great white? The simple answer is no. The race is 100% simulated. Not only that, but Phelps was “doctored up” with shark-like gear, including a tail fin, in an effort to make the race a little more interesting.

Sadly though, Phelps lost by a mere 2 seconds. However, there is some hope for next year. Phelps is already looking for a rematch in warmer water.

On the bright side…at least Phelps didn’t end up like Seal.

 

