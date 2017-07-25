British Treasure Hunting Team Finds $130 Mil in World War II Nazi Gold

July 25, 2017 2:05 PM By Blake Powers
Photo: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Sometimes the movie industry does a story on treasure hunting, but Advanced Marine Services has done the real thing!

Ladbible reports the British group discovered SS Minden, a German cargo ship that was sunk 120 miles southeast of Iceland off the coast of Ireland in the Atlantic ocean in September 24, 1939 in attempt to keep it from being taken by the Royal Navy, as ordered by Adolph Hitler.

Aboard the ship, they found a box containing around 4 tons of Nazi gold valued at $130,000,000, and believed to be from South American banks.

Now, Advanced Marine Services wants to bring the gold to Britain, claiming it as their own.

Iceland officials have not made a statement concerning ownership of the wreck, however Ladbible reports when the coastguard stopped to ask the crew why they were in the area, they received “vague and different explanations”, which lead to the coastguard ordering them to dock for police questioning. Icelandic Coastguard director Georg Larusson told the Iceland Monitor the treasure hunters didn’t have a permit to search that area.

Wonder who will end up with the gold?

 

 

 

 

 

