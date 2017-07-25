Business Is The Best College Major For Making Money

This article may make you want to go back to school.

Those who major in business earn a whopping 81% to 130% more 12 years out of college than students without a business degree.

This according to research released by the National Bureau of Economic Research.

The study was based on education data from our own Lone Star State. It looked at the earnings difference between students who barely missed the academic cutoff for admission to a business major. Their grades were fractions apart, but what a difference in future income!

However, MarketWatch notes that employers are increasingly looking for employees with critical thinking and communication skills found in liberal arts majors who could learning the technical skills on the job.

More on these findings here.