Check Out This Texas Shaped Fidget Spinner

July 25, 2017 7:57 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: fidget spinner, Shape, Texas
(Photo by Jana Birchum/Getty Images)

Over the fidget spinner? If you’re a Texan, we’ve found one in particular that will suck you back in. In fact, you may find yourself making one of your own.

It’s a fidget spinner in the shape of our favorite state…TEXAS!!!!!!!!!!!!!

XgfI6jw Check Out This Texas Shaped Fidget Spinner

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like these are for sale. Redditor TexasBlack‘s brother-in-law made this one. While it doesn’t look like he’s ready to start a business just yet, he is willing to take a few private messages. You can message him HERE.

We have to admit, Texas is the perfect shape for a fidget spinner.

