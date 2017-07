Move over Double Rainbow guy, there’s a new rainbow in town. It’s a circle rainbow!

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to see the other side of a rainbow? Do the colors continue on through the clouds. Is it possible the rainbow is really a circle?

Yes! All rainbows are really circles. Most of the time you only see half of a rainbow because the ground simply gets in the way. You can read more about that HERE.

It seems so simple. It makes so much sense. Did they teach us that in school?