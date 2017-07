What do you get when you combine a fire hose, water, and a crane? Why, the Fire Hose Rodeo of course!

File this new ride under “things we’d never want to do, but would gladly pull up and chair and watch” category. It’s the water equivalent of a bucking bronco. We’re talking 200 psi and a 3 inch hose suspended on a crane while some insane person sees how long they can stay on.

WARNING! The video below does have some NSFW language.

Seems safe!