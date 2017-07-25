Driving More Than Two Hours A Day Lowers Your IQ

Seems a longer commute is part and parcel for these parts. DFW is the nation’s fastest growing metro area and there’s bad news that comes along with that.

Long commutes make us less smart. A new study reveals that driving more than two hours a day actually lowers our IQ.

Researchers conducted intelligence tests with people age 37 to 73 over the span of five years and found IQ scores dropped faster in middle-age participants who drove long distances as part of their day.

It seems driving so much affects the brain because the mind is less active in those hours.

Also, driving causes stress and fatigue, which interferes with the brain’s ability to function at a high level.

What to do? Move closer to work. Work from home.

Suggestions?

Source: The Times