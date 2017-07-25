For $9,000 You Could Own Trump’s Drawing Of The NYC Skyline

July 25, 2017 5:35 AM
Filed Under: $9000, artwork, Charity, Donald Trump, Drawing, For Sale, New York City, President, Skyline
(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Sorry Mr. President, don’t give up your day job.

President Trump might not be great at art, but at least it was for a good cause. Back in 2005, Trump drew the skyline of New York City as an auction item benefiting a global literacy initiative. He wasn’t the only celebrity to donate artwork, apparently Charlize Theron, Jennifer Garner, and John McCain sent in a piece of their own.

Now we don’t know how much the drawing originally was sold for, but it’s now worth a starting price of $9,000. The artwork is up for grabs with the Nate D. Sanders auction starting this Thursday. And yes, that is Trump Tower right smack dab in the middle.

Anyone interested?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live