For $9,000 You Could Own Trump’s Drawing Of The NYC Skyline

Sorry Mr. President, don’t give up your day job.

President Trump might not be great at art, but at least it was for a good cause. Back in 2005, Trump drew the skyline of New York City as an auction item benefiting a global literacy initiative. He wasn’t the only celebrity to donate artwork, apparently Charlize Theron, Jennifer Garner, and John McCain sent in a piece of their own.

Now we don’t know how much the drawing originally was sold for, but it’s now worth a starting price of $9,000. The artwork is up for grabs with the Nate D. Sanders auction starting this Thursday. And yes, that is Trump Tower right smack dab in the middle.

RT mashable "Trump's flawless sketch of the NYC skyline is now set for auction https://t.co/OzU5XN3aBY pic.twitter.com/klmakxBHV7" #tech #com… — SpencerYeboahMensah (@SpencerYeboah) July 25, 2017

Anyone interested?